Jon Jones reacts to Francis Ngannou calling himself ‘the baddest man on the planet’ after signing with PFL

Jon Jones has taken a shot at Francis Ngannou after “The Predator” announced his new contract with the PFL.

Ngannou announced a groundbreaking deal with PFL that will still allow him to sign to compete in boxing in 2024, and Jones doesn’t seem impressed with his claims on where he stands in the competitive aspect of MMA.

Ngannou said on his YouTube channel he is “the baddest motherf***** on the planet.” Jones, who now holds the UFC heavyweight belt that was vacated after Ngannou parted ways with the company in 2022, reacted on social media.

“Calling yourself the baddest man on the planet from across the street, who does that?” Jones wrote on Twitter.

Calling yourself the baddest man on the planet from across the street, who does that? Lol — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 16, 2023

Then cross the street — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 16, 2023

Ngannou, 17-3 as a MMA fighter, left the UFC on a six-fight winning streak over some of the promotion’s best, winning a decision over Ciryl Gane after knocking out Stipe Miocic, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez and Curtis Blaydes in a span of 28 months.

Jones recently returned to the eight-sided cage to make his long-awaited heavyweight debut to tap out Gane in under five minutes to win the UFC championship.

Ngannou announced on a special edition of The MMA Hour on Tuesday that he expects to box in the coming months and only make his PFL debut in 2024.