Jessica-Rose Clark, two others are no longer on UFC roster

A trio of fighters who lost at UFC Charlotte are no longer part of the promotion’s roster.

Jessica-Rose Clark, Ji Yeon Kim and Chase Sherman, who all suffered defeats at the event this past Saturday, have been released from contract or have not been re-signed after completing their latest contract, a person with knowledge of the move told MMA Fighting. The algorithm-based Twitter account UFC Roster Watch also confirmed the roster removals.

Veteran bantamweight Clark hoped to snap a two-fight skid in a bout against Tainara Lisboa. The 35-year-old Australian struggled early with her opponent’s striking and then submitted to a rear-naked choke in the final minute of the fight.

Clark struggled mightily with injuries inside and outside of the cage, suffering a dislocated elbow in her previous appearance when she submitted to an armbar against Julia Stoliarenko. She defeated Sarah Alpar in a 2020 appearance but tore her ACL, requiring a year-plus layoff.

Kim’s loss at UFC Charlotte came with considerably more controversy. The 33-year-old flyweight lost a technical decision after an illegal knee she landed resulted in a second point deduction after a first was deducted for striking after the second round’s end. The loss was Kim’s fifth straight in the octagon.

Heavyweight vet Sherman lost a unanimous decision to Karl Williams in what was his second straight setback. The result left him at 2-6 in the octagon in his UFC career.