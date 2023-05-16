Heck of a Morning: Who is Francis Ngannou going to fight in the PFL?

Francis Ngannou, free agent no more! The former UFC heavyweight champion is officially part of the PFL, with a new deal that makes him not only the most famous fighter on the roster, but an executive in partnership with the league.

On this edition of Heck of a Morning, guest host Alexander K. Lee answers all of your questions about the Ngannou-PFL alliance, including potential opponents, why fans were so hard on him during his free agency, whether this move might influence UFC stars to demand more from their promotion, how this might affect the PFL’s bottom line, and more. Plus, have we entered a world where Conor McGregor vs. Matt Brown is possible, what are Jailton Almeida’s limitations, who could be the breakout stars of UFC Vegas 73, what’s next for Ian Machado Garry, and where in the world is Khamzat Chimaev?

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.