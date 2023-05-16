 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Biggest deal in MMA history’: Pros react Francis Ngannou’s historic PFL signing

By MMA Fighting Newswire Updated
Esther Lin, MMA Fighting

Francis Ngannou has made his decision.

The former UFC heavyweight champion is headed to the PFL and will compete next year in the superfight pay-per-view division. The deal includes equity in the promotion for Ngannou, leadership roles as the Chairman of PFL Africa and a place on PFL’s advisory board to represent the athlete’s interests, plus much more.

See how the pros reacted to Ngannou’s big news below.

