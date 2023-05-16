‘Biggest deal in MMA history’: Pros react Francis Ngannou’s historic PFL signing

Francis Ngannou has made his decision.
The former UFC heavyweight champion is headed to the PFL and will compete next year in the superfight pay-per-view division. The deal includes equity in the promotion for Ngannou, leadership roles as the Chairman of PFL Africa and a place on PFL’s advisory board to represent the athlete’s interests, plus much more.
See how the pros reacted to Ngannou’s big news below.
Calling yourself the baddest man on the planet from across the street, who does that? Lol— BONY (@JonnyBones) May 16, 2023
Then cross the street— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 16, 2023
I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man ♟️ pic.twitter.com/ED9wZY0Vz0— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 16, 2023
“And then Twitter was saying Ngannou fumbled the bag because he didn’t accept to fight Jon Jones..” #BMFOTP pic.twitter.com/CxIjV3D33n— Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023
Ok @francis_ngannou is officially the #1 HW to call out.— Big Ben Rothwell (@RothwellFighter) May 16, 2023
I’m your huckleberry
Congratulations on the signing pic.twitter.com/BFtdn0q5d2
The baddest man in the planet has officially joined. pic.twitter.com/nfQlh9R4ru— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 16, 2023
Wowww!! What a huge signing for PFL!! https://t.co/W4fiKC1tRL— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) May 16, 2023
Super excited to have @francis_ngannou sign with the PFL!!! Can’t wait see what he brings to the league.— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) May 16, 2023
Yes!!! Congrats @francis_ngannou and @PFLMMA https://t.co/DD1o8gXXK8— Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) May 16, 2023
Nice see Ngannou in pfl… how much we talking about money wise !? #mma— Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) May 16, 2023
I guess I’m ready to fight @francis_ngannou https://t.co/6F9jOhXlWL— Natan Levy ✡︎ (@Natan_Levy) May 16, 2023
Francis possible future opponents https://t.co/Jod7h086g6 pic.twitter.com/ULgfTkI0VI— Funky (@Benaskren) May 16, 2023
Congrats on the biggest deal in mma history— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 16, 2023
Also, we got fight news comin soon - opponent locked in ☑️ pic.twitter.com/xj7UwMK8oW
Welcome to the PFL @francis_ngannou https://t.co/ZIRu1Rk6LB— Larissa Pacheco (@lpacchec) May 16, 2023
I hope people realize how significant this is… https://t.co/UolAqqxIxl— Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) May 16, 2023
For that money I’d fight Francis in the @PFLMMA #wrestling— Ramsey Nijem (@RamseyNijem) May 16, 2023
PFL just leaked their new poster :/ pic.twitter.com/Oet9eGAR5N— NOT Olivier Aubin-Mercier (@oliaubin) May 16, 2023
Have you ever fought in front of 60,000 people in a football stadium? My challenge is done. I guarantee the crowd can you guarantee the fight? @francisngannou @pflmma pic.twitter.com/Idq5QWjTgd— Fabricio Werdum (@FabricioWerdum) May 16, 2023
