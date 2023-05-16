‘Biggest deal in MMA history’: Pros react Francis Ngannou’s historic PFL signing

Francis Ngannou has made his decision.

The former UFC heavyweight champion is headed to the PFL and will compete next year in the superfight pay-per-view division. The deal includes equity in the promotion for Ngannou, leadership roles as the Chairman of PFL Africa and a place on PFL’s advisory board to represent the athlete’s interests, plus much more.

See how the pros reacted to Ngannou’s big news below.

Calling yourself the baddest man on the planet from across the street, who does that? Lol — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 16, 2023

Then cross the street — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 16, 2023

I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man ♟️ pic.twitter.com/ED9wZY0Vz0 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 16, 2023

“And then Twitter was saying Ngannou fumbled the bag because he didn’t accept to fight Jon Jones..” #BMFOTP pic.twitter.com/CxIjV3D33n — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) May 16, 2023

Ok @francis_ngannou is officially the #1 HW to call out.



I’m your huckleberry



Congratulations on the signing pic.twitter.com/BFtdn0q5d2 — Big Ben Rothwell (@RothwellFighter) May 16, 2023

The baddest man in the planet has officially joined. pic.twitter.com/nfQlh9R4ru — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 16, 2023

Wowww!! What a huge signing for PFL!! https://t.co/W4fiKC1tRL — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) May 16, 2023

Super excited to have @francis_ngannou sign with the PFL!!! Can’t wait see what he brings to the league. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) May 16, 2023

Nice see Ngannou in pfl… how much we talking about money wise !? #mma — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) May 16, 2023

Congrats on the biggest deal in mma history



Also, we got fight news comin soon - opponent locked in ☑️ pic.twitter.com/xj7UwMK8oW — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 16, 2023

I hope people realize how significant this is… https://t.co/UolAqqxIxl — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) May 16, 2023

For that money I’d fight Francis in the @PFLMMA #wrestling — Ramsey Nijem (@RamseyNijem) May 16, 2023

PFL just leaked their new poster :/ pic.twitter.com/Oet9eGAR5N — NOT Olivier Aubin-Mercier (@oliaubin) May 16, 2023