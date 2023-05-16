Matt Brown tells Conor McGregor to ‘come and get’ knockout record, but doubts McGregor ever fights again

Matt Brown got Conor McGregor’s attention after tying the all-time record for UFC knockouts with his one-punch finish of Court McGee at UFC Charlotte this past Saturday.

Immediately after the fight, McGregor took to Twitter talking about Brown’s record-setting moment, while adding, “I hold eight knockouts inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age, I’m getting this record.” Brown responded with “I’ll fight you for it,” which immediately got plenty of attention on social media.

Matt Brown, at 42 years of age, now holds the joint highest KO’s inside the UFC with 13KO’s. Him and “The Beast” Lewis are tied. I hold 8 KO’s inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age.

I’m getting this record. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 14, 2023

While it wasn’t necessarily a matchup he was trying to pursue, Brown said on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer that he would absolutely entertain that matchup, especially now that McGregor has laid claim to the record he already holds.

“It’s crazy it kind of blew up,” Brown said. “I’d fight him for it. Wouldn’t you? It’s like, ‘F*** yeah, bro. You want the record? Come and get it, b****.’”

As much as Brown would love the chance to clash with McGregor, he’s not sold that the former two-division UFC champion will ever actually compete again.

While McGregor coached the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter with plans to face Michael Chandler in the near future, he still hasn’t re-entered the UFC’s anti-doping program. Fighters who have dropped out of the testing pool are required to undergo six months of USADA drug testing before being cleared to compete again.

As of the latest update with UFC-USADA athlete testing history through May 11, McGregor still hasn’t been tested in 2023.

To add to that, Brown believes McGregor’s recent chatter about fighting again is really just about keeping himself relevant, rather than making a serious push to return to action after suffering a devastating broken leg in his last outing in 2021.

“I think it would be a great fight, I just don’t think Conor’s actually coming back,” Brown said. “I’m pretty well convinced he’s not even going to ever fight again. I think he just likes being in the spotlight and I think he likes people talking about him. He likes being heard, he likes the ego boost, all that kind of stuff.

“More power to him. He doesn’t have to fight. He’s got more money than I’ll probably ever make in my life, so good for him. But the chances of him actually coming back and fighting are pretty slim, if you’re asking me to be honest.”

If McGregor really does plan on fighting again, Brown is more than happy to welcome him back to the octagon, or he would gladly clash with him after Chandler gets his chance. Brown joked that he would even face McGregor outside of drug-testing guidelines so long as he’s got the same advantages as his opponent.

“I’m down, let’s go,” Brown said. “Give him a call. If he wants, we can even do it no USADA. He’s just got to give me like six months to catch up.”

It’s impossible to know if Brown will actually be considered as a potential opponent for McGregor, although he truly believes it would be a compelling fight for both the UFC and the fans. Brown knows his style is built for a war, and with a record-setting 13 knockouts and 15 total finishes in the welterweight division, he’s more than ready to go strike-for-strike with McGregor.

“To be fair, money talks,” Brown said. “With Conor, I think it is a great matchup, to be honest, whether the fight realistically actually happens or not. I think it’s a great matchup. I think it would be an exciting matchup. I think the fans would freaking love to see it.

“Right now, some of the responses, some of the people are saying MMA math — because he knocked out ‘Cowboy’ [Donald Cerrone] quickly and ‘Cowboy’ beat me, but MMA math does not work that way at all. At all. Everybody can stop with all of that. Me and Conor would make for a great matchup, but the fact is, again, he’s the ‘A’ side so it’s up to him, so I’m kind of at his mercy for that one.”

