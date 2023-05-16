 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour special Tuesday edition with Francis Ngannou

By Ariel Helwani Updated
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Tuesday’s special edition show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

We’ll be joined by Francis Ngannou to discuss his big news, his move to PFL, how his free agency process went down, what’s next for the former UFC heavyweight champion, plus a whole lot more.

Then we’ll react to the events of the day and break down every angle of the news.

Again, the show airs at its normal time, beginning at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

