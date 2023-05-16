Morning Report: Dan Hooker believes Dricus du Plessis ‘played that a little wrong’ taking Robert Whittaker fight

Dricus du Plessis is one massive win away from his first UFC title shot.

The middleweight division had its fun with the reignited Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira rivalry, adding two dramatic installments to their story. After the most recent bout that saw Adesanya regain his title, the saga is being put on the back burner thanks to Pereira’s impending move up to light heavyweight. Therefore, opening the door for fresh faces like South Africa’s du Plessis to step into the challenger spotlight.

Unfortunately for the champion Adesanya, who is dying to get his hands on “Stillknocks,” du Plessis first needs to get through the former champion Robert Whittaker on July 8 at UFC 290. That will be easier said than done, however, as Adesanya has been the only man capable of besting Whittaker in “The Reaper’s” 14-fight run at 185 pounds. Adesanya’s friend and teammate, UFC lightweight Dan Hooker, can’t help but feel du Plessis dropped the ball on an opportunity that had his name written all over it.

“If Rob gets the job done, that would be the next one in the pay-per-view in Australia there,” Hooker told Submission Radio. “But I don’t think Dricus had to beat Rob. I feel like he played that a little bad. I feel like Dricus probably could have got the title shot next off of not fighting anyone because who’s the next logical next step? I’m not saying he’s got no chance of beating Rob, I’m just saying it’s the toughest fight in the division and he didn’t need to take that risk, he didn’t need to roll those dice.

“I feel like he could have beat Sean Strickland and he would have got a title shot off of beating Sean Strickland. If I had to fight Sean Strickland or Rob Whittaker, I will fight Sean Strickland. It’s a better stylistic matchup for him and it’s a much more winnable fight. I feel like he just played that a little wrong.”

du Plessis, 29, has been flawless inside the octagon thus far. Joining the promotion in October 2020, du Plessis kicked off his current five-fight UFC win streak with an impressive first-round knockout of Markus Perez and most recently extended it with a second-round Derek Brunson TKO at UFC 285 in March.

In theory, the brewing animosity between du Plessis and Adesanya in recent months should have been more than enough for UFC to put the bout together if du Plessis’ streak wasn’t. As mentioned by Hooker, a Strickland pairing appeared more likely than Whittaker but ultimately both were led in different directions.

Hooker will get back in action the same night as Whittaker vs. du Plessis, taking on Jalin Turner after the two were originally paired for UFC 285 until Hooker suffered a hand injury. A win for “The Hangman” will get him back on a winning streak for the first time since 2020.

“Definitely back in the mix,” Hooker said of what a Turner win does for him. “That’s a Top 10 win. That’s why it’s such a great opportunity to get a fighter — I was willing to fight anyone the fans want me to fight. If they want to fight me someone unranked again, Top 15, Top 10, I couldn’t care less. Just where the fans think I should be competing and fighting in the Top 10, everyone knows you get a Top 10 win you get a Top 5 in your next fight and that’s just the way it goes. Nothing but big things. Top 5, main event, just go time.”

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Andre Muniz (23-5) vs. Paul Craig (16-6-1); UFC London, July 22

Johnny Eblen (13-0) vs. Fabian Edwards (12-2); Bellator Dublin, Sept. 23

Brian Moore (16-9) vs. Otto Rodrigues (13-1); Bellator Dublin, Sept. 23

Mads Burnell (17-5) vs. Daniel Weichel (42-14); Bellator Dublin, Sept. 23

FINAL THOUGHTS

I have no problem with Adesanya vs. Whittaker 3, but it really is kind of wild that the UFC didn’t capitalize on Adesanya vs. du Plessis as soon as they had the chance to.

Thanks for reading!

