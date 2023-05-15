Mads Burnell vs. Daniel Weichel among additions to September’s Bellator Dublin event

Mads Burnell and Daniel Weichel will both get what they want as they are set to meet at Bellator’s return to Ireland this fall.

Bellator officials revealed in a release that Burnell and Weichel will meet in a featherweight matchup at Bellator Dublin, which takes place Sept. 23 at the 3Arena. MMA Junkie first reported the booking.

In his most recent outing, Burnell earned a unanimous decision victory over Justin Gonzales at April’s Bellator 295 event in Hawaii before calling out Weichel for a future matchup. Weichel — who will make his 18th promotional appearance — will look to bounce back from a decision loss to Timur Khizriev at Bellator 288 this past November.

Additionally, the promotion announced another 145-pound tilt between Ireland’s own Brian Moore and Otto Rodrigues. It will be the first Bellator appearance for Rodrigues, who was scheduled to face Aaron Pico in April at Bellator 295 before being forced to withdraw from the bout.

Bellator Dublin will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between Johnny Eblen and Fabian Edwards.