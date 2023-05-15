The MMA Hour with KSI, Aljamain Sterling in studio, Ian Machado Garry, and Cédric Doumbé

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by reacting to the weekend in combat sports.

1:40 p.m.: Former two-time Glory welterweight champion Cédric Doumbé discusses signing with the PFL, his journey to MMA, and much more.

2 p.m.: Ian Machado Garry stops by following his highlight-reel first-round knockout of Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Charlotte.

2:30 p.m.: UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling joins us in-studio to look back at his latest title defense and look ahead to what’s next.

3:45 p.m.: KSI returns following his knockout of Joe Fournier and callout of Tommy Fury.

4:15 p.m.: GC and the Parlay Pals review our best bets from the combat sports weekend.

