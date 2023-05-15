 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with KSI, Aljamain Sterling in studio, Ian Machado Garry, and Cédric Doumbé

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by reacting to the weekend in combat sports.

1:40 p.m.: Former two-time Glory welterweight champion Cédric Doumbé discusses signing with the PFL, his journey to MMA, and much more.

2 p.m.: Ian Machado Garry stops by following his highlight-reel first-round knockout of Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Charlotte.

2:30 p.m.: UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling joins us in-studio to look back at his latest title defense and look ahead to what’s next.

3:45 p.m.: KSI returns following his knockout of Joe Fournier and callout of Tommy Fury.

4:15 p.m.: GC and the Parlay Pals review our best bets from the combat sports weekend.

