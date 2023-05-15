On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Charlotte

Is Jailton Almeida in a position where his next octagon appearance could be for some form of UFC championship following his dominant first-round submission victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the heavyweight main event of UFC Charlotte?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer that question from a matchmaking perspective after Almeida’s impressive win streak got extended to 14 after making short work short work of Rozenstruik. Additionally, future matchups are made for Johnny Walker following his decision win over Anthony Smith in the light heavyweight co-main event, Ian Machado Garry after his breakout finish of Daniel Rodriguez in the welterweight featured matchup, along with fellow event winners Carlos Ulberg, Alex Morono, and more.

