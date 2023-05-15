Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski targets year-end Islam Makhachev rematch, was offered option to wait

Alexander Volkanovski has made his intentions clear.

After starting his UFC featherweight championship run by only fighting once in 2020 and 2021, Volkanovski vowed to be more active. In 2022, “The Great” turned in two of his best career performances, if not his best, defeating “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung and Max Holloway in masterful fashion. Volkanovski has already gotten one fight under his belt this year, but unfortunately for him, it didn’t result in his hand being raised.

UFC 284 this past February saw Volkanovski aim to make history, challenging newly-minted lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev for the 155-pound crown. The pair of champions put on a high-level instant classic that had spectators making cases for either as the rightful victor. Ultimately, Makhachev earned the unanimous decision, leaving Volkanovski clinging to hopes of an eventual rematch. With Makhachev’s return expected to come in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 21 at UFC 294, Australia’s finest had no other option than to keep busy in the meantime.

“I wanted to be active. I told you that,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “I was asked after the fight [with Makhachev], do I want to wait around for the rematch, do I want to fight at featherweight, what do I wanna do? I don’t want to wait around. They said, ‘Do you want to wait around and the only thing is if you wait for that fight, that might not be until the end of the year.’ We don’t know when that fight is happening but it’s not looking like it’s gonna be anytime soon.

“I ain’t waiting. I’d rather fight featherweight then do the rematch sometime at the end of the year, whenever it is. Whenever that fight can happen, that fight’s always gonna be there. I want to stay active and I told you I wanted to stay active and I wasn’t lying. This is proof of that.”

An interim featherweight champion was crowned in the form of Yair Rodriguez on the same night as Makhachev vs. Volkanovski. In the case that the undisputed champion wouldn’t make an immediate return, the interim titlist could keep things moving along. At UFC 290 on July 8, there will be no need for two straps as the pair will unify the gold.

One month before Volkanovski attempts to secure a fifth successful title defense, top lightweight contenders Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush will battle for the expected next shot at Makhachev. Despite the loss in his last time out, Volkanovski isn’t deterred from achieving his goal of double champion. Therefore, the best performance out of both fights may determine what ends up happening in the promotion’s return to Fight Island.

“When I do get that lightweight belt, you know I’ll be keeping both divisions busy,” Volkanovski said. “A lot of people were like, ‘How you gonna do it?’ This is how I’m gonna do it.”

FINAL THOUGHTS

This is actually kind of crazy for several reasons if true, and I see no reason for Volkanovski to lie. Him having the option to just wait until UFC 294 gives the interim much more logic, but with how things have all shaken out in mind, it feels kind of hilarious if he were to beat Rodriguez and go right back to fighting Makhachev. Completely eliminates the point of that interim ... but what else is new?

Hope everyone told their moms they love ‘em yesterday. Let’s get the week off to a good start. Thanks for reading!

