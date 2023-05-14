KSI addresses controversial Misfits Boxing 7 knockout win calling it ‘tarnished,’ Jake Paul responds

KSI knows his latest knockout win is going to be remembered for the wrong reasons.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer appeared to score a spectacular finish of Joe Fournier in Saturday’s Misfits Boxing 7 main event, which sent the London crowd at OVO Wembley Arena into hysterics. However, replays of clearly showed that the final blow KSI landed was an elbow across Fournier’s jaw, not an illegal punch.

KSI was still announced the winner via knockout at the 1:25 mark of Round 2, but social media responses were swift in calling out the foul and both Fournier and KSI rival Jake Paul are requesting further investigation into the matter.

Fournier called the verdict “disgusting” and said his team is planning to appeal the decision, while Paul also called for the win to be overturned.

On Sunday, KSI addressed the controversy himself while he is still excited about the win, he admitted that the victory is “tarnished.”

“I worked very hard for this fight and had an intense and grueling camp,” KSI wrote on Twitter. “There’s no better feeling than being in that ring and having my hand raised in front of my loyal and amazing fans who I appreciate so much.

“Unfortunately the victory which was inevitable no matter what, is tarnished and I hate that. It sucks! After landing my overhand he was pretty much out on his feet and I went for a short right hook as Joe clinched me and fell into me. I landed that hook and my glove made contact but appears to have been followed by unintentional contact with my forearm. I’m gutted that it’s not as clean a win as I wanted and it feels like it diminishes my hard work with my trainers.

“Either way I hope you enjoyed the show and appreciate the support. Sorry to all the fans disappointed with it. No one is more so than me.”

KSI had Fournier in serious trouble in the second round after landing a heavy right hand, but there’s no arguing that the follow-up blow was an elbow and not a punch. Unfortunately for Fournier (and KSI, somewhat), the illegal strike left Fournier out cold on the canvas, so there was no way the bout could continue.

Shortly after KSI posted his response, Paul jumped on to Twitter to criticize the comments, accusing KSI of lying about any part of his glove making contact with Fournier just before the elbow connected.

“Why you lying still?” Paul wrote. “No part of your glove made contact with Joe’s face on that elbow. That was not a hook. That was straight up a right elbow to the jawbone. Good form but wrong sport.

“Your whole promotion is sham. Bad look for the sport of boxing. Your ‘commission’ PBA should hold itself to a higher standard.

“I hope England Boxing starts to oversee this product and makes it safer for everyone.”

Should the win stand, it will be KSI’s fourth knockout in as many exhibition boxing bouts. Following the fight, KSI called out reality TV star and boxer Tommy Fury, who was in attendance.