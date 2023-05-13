Joe Fournier blasts KSI, Misfits Boxing, plans to appeal ‘disgusting’ knockout call

Joe Fournier plans to appeal his knockout loss to KSI in the main event of Misfits Boxing 7.

Fournier on Saturday released a statement on Instagram blasting KSI and the influencer boxing promotion for not ruling the official result a disqualification.

In the sequence that led to the knockout finish, KSI appeared to contact Fournier’s jaw with his elbow, a foul that likely would have resulted in a loss for the influencer turned boxer. Instead, KSI was declared the winner after Fournier crashed to the canvas, unconscious.

“I knew fighting the promoter there would be every angle in his favor but to call this a KO instead of a disqualification after an intentional elbow is disgusting!!! Fournier wrote on Instagram. “We will be appealing this decision Monday and I hope both [KSI and Misfits Boxing and Professional Boxing Association] do the right thing and show their integrity to the sport of boxing!!”

Fournier later included a picture of the shot that felled him with the caption, “That’s an Elbow not a PUNCH.”

As Fournier noted, the Professional Boxing Association, a third-party sanctioning organization based in the U.K., was in charge of regulating the event. A request for comment to the PBA wasn’t immediately returned, and Misfits officials weren’t immediately reachable for comment.

The KSI vs. Fournier bout was promoted as an exhibition bout for the Misfits Boxing cruiserweight title held by KSI. After the knockout, KSI confronted Tommy Fury in the ring, nearly touching off a melee as officials intervened.

KSI’s knockout win was openly questioned by combat sports veterans as well as his rival Jake Paul, who wrote on Twitter the bout should be ruled a no-contest or a disqualification.