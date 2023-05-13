UFC Charlotte post-fight show: Reaction to Jailton Almeida’s statement, Ian Machado Garry’s arrival

Jailton Almeida made it looks incredibly easy in his first UFC main event as he submitted Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the first round at UFC Charlotte. How close is the surging Almeida to a UFC heavyweight championship opportunity?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew react to Almeida’s sensational performance in the main event, discuss where he goes from here, and what — if anything — did we learn about Almeida. Additionally, they discuss Johnny Walker’s decision win over Anthony Smith in the co-main event and how much of an impact the performance has on the division, Ian Machado Garry’s fantastic first-round finish of Daniel Rodriguez, the controversy surrounding the preliminary fights between Ji Yeon Kim and Mandy Bohm, along with Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Cody Stamann, and more.

Catch the UFC Charlotte post-fight show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.