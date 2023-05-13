Jake Paul calls for KSI’s controversial win over Joe Fournier to be overturned

Jake Paul isn’t buying what KSI is selling.

Following KSI’s controversial second-round knockout of Joe Fournier on Saturday in the main event of Misfits Boxing 7, Paul took to social media to call for the win to be overturned.

“I respect boxing too much to respect what that was,” Paul wrote. “If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification.”

Paul isn’t wrong.

The bout’s finishing sequence was a polarizing one, as KSI first rocked Fournier with a big overhand right, then ended the fight with a strike that initially appeared to be a short right hand, but upon replay review was actually either a forearm or elbow shot.

Despite the clear illegal blow, the action moved along quickly past any controversy on the Misfits Boxing 7 broadcast, as KSI called out Tommy Fury for his next fight and the two engaged in an in-ring faceoff that quickly erupted into a near melee.

But Paul wasn’t alone. Many of the pros watching at home agreed with his assessment of Misfits Boxing 7’s main event.