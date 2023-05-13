Watch Jailton Almeida vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik full fight video highlights from UFC Charlotte’s main event on Saturday night, courtesy of the UFC.

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Rozenstruik took place May 13 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Heavyweight up-and-comer Jailton Almeida (19-2) faced off against Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-5) in the night’s main event, which aired live on ABC and ESPN+.

Round 1: Both men out in orthodox and Almeida immediately shoots a double leg which Rozenstruik stuffs. First win for Rozenstruik.

Rozenstruik holding the center and advancing, he’s got Almeida to the fence. But Almeida shoots on a low double and this one he gets. Rozenstruik is in the center of the cage and Almeida is in top-half, looking to advance. 4 minutes to work. This is probably not good for Rozenstruik.

Rozenstruik is keeping things tight and so Almeida starts to attack an arm-triangle but Rozenstruik recognizes it and defends. Almeida now holding head pressure and trying to move to mount. The crowd is booing. The crowd is wrong. This is good work.

Almeida still in top-half and abandons the advance moves to instead chip shots in. Almeida regrips the head and Rozenstruik has slowly inched himself near the fence. He’s digging and underhook and trying to get to stand up. Almeida chipping shots in here and now gets his body high to land with more power.

Rozenstruik showing very good defense thus far and Almeida clears both legs to move to side control on the fence side. Rozenstruik now turns his back to stand but Rozenstruik sticks with him and moves to mount! Rozenstruik turns over and Almeida immediately rides with it and he’s got the back and immediately he’s on the choke. Rozenstruik is flattened out and the choke is under the chin. This is a wrap. And there’s the tap.

Jailton Almeida continues to do the damn thing.

Jailton Almeida def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:43 of Round 1.