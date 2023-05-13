UFC Charlotte bonuses: Dana White hands out 5 bonuses, including Bryan Battle for 14-second knockout

Another raucous crowd at UFC Charlotte led to a generous payout from UFC President Dana White with five fighters earning post-fight bonuses on Saturday.

White personally tipped his cap to hometown favorite Bryan Battle after he went scorched-Earth in his fight against Gabe Green with a stunning 14-second knockout on the preliminary card.

Battle wasn’t initially eligible for the bonus because he missed weight on Friday, but White decided to reward him anyway after earning the highlight-reel knockout.

Matt Brown also scored a $50,000 bonus after he tied the all-time record for UFC knockouts with a walkoff finish against Court McGee in the first round. Overall, Brown has taken home nine post-fight bonuses in a UFC career that dates back to 2008 and his appearance on the seventh season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Following his win in the main event, Jailton Almeida also took home a bonus after he choked out Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the opening round to extend his overall winning streak to 14.

Carlos Ulberg also got a bonus for his first-round knockout over Ihor Potieria, his second post-fight UFC bonus after he took home a “Fight of the Night” award in his debut.

Finally, Ian Garry scored a $50,000 Performance of the Night award following his head kick against Daniel Rodriguez that led to a finish just a few seconds later.