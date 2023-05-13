‘More controversy’: Pros react to KSI’s possible illegal elbow knockout of Joe Fournier

On Saturday in the main event of Misfits Boxing 7, KSI knocked out Joe Fournier in the second round, and it looked nasty — but also illegal upon closer review.

Upon replay review, KSI appeared to have landed an elbow — not a fist — with his vicious finish of Fournier. The bout was declared a second-round knockout victory, and it appears KSI could have a matchup with Tommy Fury next.

Check out how combat pros reacted to the odd ending.

I respect boxing too much to respect what that was. If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification.



— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 13, 2023

KSI knocked that boy to another existence, looked like he had an elbow behind it too — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 13, 2023

And more controversy from Misfits! Sheeeeesh — HASIM RAHMAN JR. (@_HasimRahmanJr) May 13, 2023

Ksi definitely got some scary power…… in His Elbow — Slim Albaher (@SlimmySlim94) May 13, 2023

Since when boxing became fat guys and Muay Thai? #boxing — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) May 13, 2023

Get this man a muaythai fight! https://t.co/Rt4p8u7C7E — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) May 13, 2023

Maybe in a streetfight Swarmz would best Wassabi, but you actually need technique in boxing, you can’t be punching with your elbows — Solyman Jami (@Jitokeze) August 7, 2022

KSI shouldn’t take that win, you can’t elbow someone and knock them out in a boxing ring. Accident or not…



— Kavos (@KavosYT) May 13, 2023

KSI should hop into the UFC.



What a lethal elbow. — Castro1021 (@Castro1021) May 13, 2023