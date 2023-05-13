 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘More controversy’: Pros react to KSI’s possible illegal elbow knockout of Joe Fournier

By Mike Heck
On Saturday in the main event of Misfits Boxing 7, KSI knocked out Joe Fournier in the second round, and it looked nasty — but also illegal upon closer review.

Upon replay review, KSI appeared to have landed an elbow — not a fist — with his vicious finish of Fournier. The bout was declared a second-round knockout victory, and it appears KSI could have a matchup with Tommy Fury next.

Check out how combat pros reacted to the odd ending.

