‘More controversy’: Pros react to KSI’s possible illegal elbow knockout of Joe Fournier

On Saturday in the main event of Misfits Boxing 7, KSI knocked out Joe Fournier in the second round, and it looked nasty — but also illegal upon closer review.
KSI WITH THE KNOCKOUT IN THE 2ND!!! #KSIFournier— Lineups (@lineups) May 13, 2023
pic.twitter.com/Qjq6JFVLVG
Upon replay review, KSI appeared to have landed an elbow — not a fist — with his vicious finish of Fournier. The bout was declared a second-round knockout victory, and it appears KSI could have a matchup with Tommy Fury next.
Check out how combat pros reacted to the odd ending.
I respect boxing too much to respect what that was. If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification.— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 13, 2023
pic.twitter.com/YgNa7HIt3m
KSI knocked that boy to another existence, looked like he had an elbow behind it too— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 13, 2023
Noooooooooooo https://t.co/5u9rgrWwha— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) May 13, 2023
And more controversy from Misfits! Sheeeeesh— HASIM RAHMAN JR. (@_HasimRahmanJr) May 13, 2023
Ksi definitely got some scary power…… in His Elbow— Slim Albaher (@SlimmySlim94) May 13, 2023
Since when boxing became fat guys and Muay Thai? #boxing— Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) May 13, 2023
Get this man a muaythai fight! https://t.co/Rt4p8u7C7E— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) May 13, 2023
Maybe in a streetfight Swarmz would best Wassabi, but you actually need technique in boxing, you can’t be punching with your elbows— Solyman Jami (@Jitokeze) August 7, 2022
KSI shouldn’t take that win, you can’t elbow someone and knock them out in a boxing ring. Accident or not…— Kavos (@KavosYT) May 13, 2023
pic.twitter.com/Z4ecvFCFXB
KSI should hop into the UFC.— Castro1021 (@Castro1021) May 13, 2023
What a lethal elbow.
KSI JUST CAUGHT A BODY!!! pic.twitter.com/vZCMRJuDjl— FOLDion (@Jidion6) May 13, 2023
Loading comments...