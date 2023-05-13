Jailton Almeida makes quick work of Jairzinho Rozenstruik with rear-naked choke in UFC Charlotte main event

Jailton Almeida proved yet again that he may just be a future UFC heavyweight champion.

In his biggest fight to date in the UFC Charlotte main event, the Brazilian needed less than four minutes and only a single takedown to bring Jairzinho Rozenstruik into his world on the ground before applying a fight ending rear-naked choke. It was a dominant performance from Almeida, who avoided Rozenstruik’s considerable power and then just laid waste to him on the ground.

With the choke applied and nowhere to escape, Rozenstruik tapped out with the fight ending at just 3:43 in the opening round.

JAILTON ALMEIDA FORCES THE TAP IN ROUND 1 #UFCCharlotte pic.twitter.com/qft905AkH3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 13, 2023

“A great main event, first fight like this,” Almeida said following his latest win. “I’m very happy. Khabib actually won like this. This is the style why I’m here. Everybody said he was one of the most dangerous guys in the division, he was going to knock me out. All he did was slap me a couple of times. “When I come down with the pressure, nobody can get me.

It didn’t take long for Almeida to quickly dive for the legs and bring Rozenstruik down to the ground, which is exactly where he wanted the fight. Almeida methodically advanced his position before eventually moving into half-guard as he looked to set up submissions or ground and pound.

Almeida was careful to ensure he stayed on top while Rozenstruik was resolved to play defense to try and negate the Brazilian’s grappling advantage. While Rozenstruik avoided Almeida’s advances momentarily, the attacks just kept coming in rapid-fire fashion.

Almeida eventually landed in the mount as he began raining down punches, which forced Rozenstruik to roll over and give up his back. That was all it took for Almeida to quickly sink in the rear naked choke with Rozenstruik tapping out just seconds later.

The win will certainly propel Almeida forward in the division, although it’s tough to say how many top ranked heavyweights will be itching to sign a contract with his name on it. Almeida has at least one name in mind for a future opponent.

“I want somebody with another heavy hand,” Almeida said. “How about Tai Tuivasa? I want another challenge.”