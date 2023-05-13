Video: KSI obliterates Joe Fournier with controversial knockout, calls out Tommy Fury at Misfits Boxing 7

KSI smashed through Joe Fournier at Misfits Boxing 7, but was the finishing blow legal?

The Misfits Boxing founder scored one of the most brutal highlights of his brief boxing career on Saturday, knocking out Fournier with a wicked second-round sequence to win the main event of Misfits Boxing 7, which took place at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

Fighting with a wide stance and his hands down, KSI first rocked Fournier with a big overhand right, then closed the show with a shot that initially appeared to be a short right hand, but upon replay review was actually either a forearm strike or elbow strike.

Nonetheless, the official time of the stoppage was recorded at 1:25 of the second round.

Watch highlights of KSI’s controversial knockout below.

KSI knocks out Joe Fournier on the main event at Misfits 007 #Misfits007 pic.twitter.com/ax6QL98RWX — YouTube Boxing News (@ytboxingclub) May 13, 2023

KSI knocks out Joe Fournier for the win with an illegal elbow in the second round pic.twitter.com/it6UmIYId8 — Troydan (@Troydan) May 13, 2023

Ksi just put Joe Fournier to sleep pic.twitter.com/Lu3ELnPl5I — Jobless Yb Fan (@ShisuiTheDonn__) May 13, 2023

Afterward, KSI called out Tommy Fury for his next fight, leading to an in-ring faceoff between the two boxers that quickly erupted into a near melee.

“I want this. I want to do what Jake Paul couldn’t — knock you out,” KSI said.

“All I can say is, sign me up. Easy money,” Fury responded. “Easy money, baby. You are going to sleep in four rounds.”

KSI vs Tommy Fury face off and get into a scuffle after the fight #Misfits007pic.twitter.com/UbvYjZ0or8 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 13, 2023

Check out complete Misfits Boxing 7: KSI vs. Fouriner results.