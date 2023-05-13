 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Tommy Fury brawls with Idris Virgo in wild ringside scene at Misfits Boxing 7

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Misfits Boxing 7

Tommy Fury was ringside for all of 10 minutes before trouble found him at Misfits Boxing 7.

A brawl between Fury and fellow Love Island star turned professional boxer Idris Virgo erupted in the crowd on Saturday during Anthony Taylor’s upset win over Salt Papi.

Check out clips below to see various angles of the chaotic scene. In the footage, Fury is the man wearing the white shirt at the center of the melee. His father John Fury is also visible.

Fury (9-0), of course, is best known for his split decision win over Jake Paul this past February. The younger half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, the 24-year-old prospect is rumored to be in talks for an autumn fight with KSI.

Virgo (12-0) is undefeated as a professional boxer and earned a unanimous decision win over Taylor in his most recent bout.

Misfits Boxing 7: KSI vs. Fournier took place May 13 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

Catch complete Misfits Boxing 7 results here.

