UFC Charlotte video: Ian Garry unloads huge head kick leading to first-round knockout over Daniel Rodriguez

Ian Garry faced the toughest test of his career at UFC Charlotte and passed with flying colors.

The always outspoken Irish welterweight unloaded a massive head kick that blasted Daniel Rodriguez midway through the opening round that dropped the Los Angeles native to the ground. Garry quickly followed him to the ground where he just kept hammering away with punches until referee Dan Miragliotta had no choice but to stop the contest.

IAN MACHADO GARRY WITH A STATEMENT #UFCCharlotte pic.twitter.com/4QlIDVAZHZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 13, 2023

The end came at 2:57 in the opening round.

“No disrespect to D-Rod but I knew I was better,” Garry said. “I told you a big key in this fight was going to be that right leg. That high kick was beautiful. It was just timing. Shin to chin. That’s all you need in this game.”

As one of the tallest and longest fighters in the division, Garry was using that to his advantage while keeping Rodriguez on the end of his punches throughout the first round. Garry was snapping off punches and then targeting the body with kicks, which was the exact setup he wanted for the head shot that ultimately led to the finish.

With Rodriguez desperately trying to find a way inside, he was leaving his left side open to the kicks and Garry recognized that immediately. He launched the right high kick and he landed flush with Rodriguez stumbling backwards as soon absorbed the punishment.

Garry was quick to seize on the opening with a barrage of shots on the ground, which led to his fifth straight win in the UFC and second straight knockout in a row. Afterwards, Garry already had a name in mind for his next opponent.

“I want the guy that’s been known of the gatekeeper to top 10 for god knows how long,” Garry shouted. “His name is Neil Magny. I want you next. UFC you have a new star in town.”

Unfortunately for Garry, Magny already has a fight booked against Phil Rowe in June but with a win, he could set up a future showdown with the fast rising star from Ireland who now boasts a perfect 12-0 record in his career.