Misfits Boxing 7 video: Anthony Taylor ends the undefeated run of Salt Papi

Salt Papi’s reign of terror in Misfits Boxing hit a snag by the name of Anthony Taylor.

Taylor, a former MMA fighter and Bellator veteran, used a steady diet of lunging flurries and heavy volume from inside the clinch to earn the biggest win of his boxing career and end the undefeated run Salt Papi on Saturday at Misfits Boxing 7.

Despite entering the bout with a losing record in professional boxing, Taylor (3-3) established early on that he wasn’t afraid of Salt Papi’s vaunted speed and power, landing several snapping jabs in the opening round and consistently driving Salt Papi (3-1) back on his heels with combinations. Taylor continued to push the pace in both the second and third rounds, working heavily from inside the clinch and darting in and out with punches in bunches.

In the end, Taylor claimed a trio of scorecards from the judges — 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28 — to win the three-round bout and set off an emotional celebration inside the ring.

Watch highlights of Taylor’s victory below.

Anthony Taylor wins against Salt Papi by UD. pic.twitter.com/FTMyuB7BcH — YouTube Boxing News (@ytboxingclub) May 13, 2023

