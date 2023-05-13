‘Dude is Dagestani’: Pros react to Jailton Almeida’s dominant submission win in UFC Charlotte main event

Jailton Almeida made his first UFC main event look even easier than his massive favorite betting status suggested.

“Malhadinho” submitted Jairzinho Rozenstruik with a nasty rear-naked choke in the first round of Saturday’s heavyweight headliner at UFC Charlotte. Almeida secured a takedown of Rozenstruik in the first 40 seconds of the fight. He then worked his way into full mount before taking Rozenstruik’s back in lightning fashion to secure the choke and his 14th straight win.

In the co-main event, Johnny Walker used a composed approach to pick up a unanimous decision victory over one-time light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith.

Check out how fellow UFC fighters reacted to those two matchups, along with Ian Machado Garry’s impressive stoppage win over Daniel Rodriguez, and more.

Jailton Almedia def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Wow beautiful win by @Malhadinho_UFC great performance! #UFCCharlotte — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 13, 2023

Malhadomedov dude is Dagestani #ufc — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) May 13, 2023

1 takedown was all he needed to find a finish #UFCCharolette — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) May 13, 2023

Johnny Walker def. Anthony Smith

Walker with the moves #UFCCharolette — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) May 13, 2023

Great job @lionheartasmith handing out those never forget memories to the fans. #UFCCharolette — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 13, 2023

Smith a tough MOFO #UFCCharolette — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) May 13, 2023

Walker fought controlled tonight. Smith’s mobility just seem hindered all fight. #UFCCharolette — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 13, 2023

Walker really stepped up his game that calf kick is fast and he doesn’t telegraph it — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 13, 2023

Ian Machado Garry def. Daniel Rodriguez

Ian hit him with the leon edwards guess that training in brum helped #UFCCharolette — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) May 13, 2023

Ian Garry the truth?? #UFCCharolette — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) May 13, 2023

It was all set up from those early body kicks from Gary. Smart fighter! #UFCCharolette — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 13, 2023

Ian Garry is who he says he is — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 13, 2023

Magny already matched up? #UFCCharolette — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) May 13, 2023

Carlos walked out to The Rock theme song . Buddy actually looks like the rock stunt double #UFCCHARLOTTE — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 13, 2023

He gave up #ufc — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) May 13, 2023

Shots fired — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 13, 2023

Ulberg is a beast great performance — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 13, 2023

Man great check hook #UFCCharlotte — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) May 13, 2023

Great win @alexmoronomma ! Nothing but love brother. You know I’m always down. ✊ enjoy the spoils of victory #UFCCharlotte — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) May 13, 2023

Two SLICK fighters!! One was just a little more slick on the finish. #UFCCharlotte — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 13, 2023

That was a perfect way to finish that fight — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 13, 2023