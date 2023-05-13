 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Dude is Dagestani’: Pros react to Jailton Almeida’s dominant submission win in UFC Charlotte main event

By Mike Heck
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik v Almeida Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jailton Almeida made his first UFC main event look even easier than his massive favorite betting status suggested.

“Malhadinho” submitted Jairzinho Rozenstruik with a nasty rear-naked choke in the first round of Saturday’s heavyweight headliner at UFC Charlotte. Almeida secured a takedown of Rozenstruik in the first 40 seconds of the fight. He then worked his way into full mount before taking Rozenstruik’s back in lightning fashion to secure the choke and his 14th straight win.

In the co-main event, Johnny Walker used a composed approach to pick up a unanimous decision victory over one-time light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith.

Check out how fellow UFC fighters reacted to those two matchups, along with Ian Machado Garry’s impressive stoppage win over Daniel Rodriguez, and more.

Jailton Almedia def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Johnny Walker def. Anthony Smith

Ian Machado Garry def. Daniel Rodriguez

Carlos Ulberg def. Ihor Potieria

Alex Morono def. Tim Means

