UFC Charlotte video: Carlos Ulberg drops Ihor Potieria with nasty punch, finishes with ground and pound

Carlos Ulberg displayed freakish power with a single shot that dropped Ihor Potieria leading to a stunning first round finish at UFC Charlotte.

It was an impressive showing from Ulberg, who was cracking Potieria with hard shots throughout the opening round but he really measured the punch that led to his fourth straight win in the UFC. With Potieria in pursuit, Ulberg stepped back and unleashed a perfectly timed counter punch that cracked the Ukrainian in the perfect spot to send him down to the canvas.

Ulberg followed with a series of punches and hammer fists before just getting up and walking away as referee Keith Peterson then stepped in to stop the fight at 2:09 in the first round.

“I saw his head go down, his eyes roll back,” Ulberg said about the finish. “I knew he was done.”

Realizing that he was facing an opponent with massive knockout power, Potieria actually came storming out from his corner to look for an immediate takedown but Ulberg was quick to avoid his wrestling attempts. From there, Ulberg was just looking to set up his punches and do damage on the feet.

Ulberg displayed just how much pop he has in his punches with the check left hook that clipped Potieria and spelled the beginning of the end of his night in Charlotte.

Since suffering a loss in his octagon debut, Ulberg has looked unstoppable with four straight victories including three consecutive knockouts as he continues to make waves in the light heavyweight division.