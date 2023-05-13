 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Misfits Boxing 7 video: ViruZz demolishes DK Money with brutal comeback knockout

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Misfits Boxing, DAZN

ViruZz showed that even in the bizarro world of sideshow boxing, it ain’t over until it’s over.

The Spanish fighter scored one of the most brutal highlights of the weekend with his come-from-behind knockout of Instagram influencer DK Money at Saturday’s Misfits Boxing 7 card. After getting dropped by a right hand by DK Money in the early stages of Round 2, ViruZz stormed back to floor the American with a left-right combination that left DK Money down on the canvas for several minutes.

The official time of the stoppage was 2:59 into the second round.

Watch highlights of ViruZz’s performance below.

Misfits Boxing 7 took place May 13 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England.

KSI faces Joe Fournier in a six-round exhibition contest for the Misfits Boxing cruiserweight title in the main event.

Catch complete Misfits Boxing 7: KSI vs. Fournier results here.

