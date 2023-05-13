Cody Stamann to appeal UFC Charlotte loss to Douglas Silva de Andrade due to referee blunder

Cody Stamann’s team will appeal his UFC Charlotte loss to Douglas Silva de Andrade.

Stamann’s manager Jason House of Iridium Sports Agency confirmed the appeal to MMA Fighting during Saturday’s card, citing the mistake made by referee Wayne Spinola in the opening round.

After a back-and-forth start to the 140-pound catchweight contest, Stamann was able to secure a takedown. While grounded, Silva de Andrade threw and landed an illegal upkick to Stamann’s face that led to Spinola stopping the action.

However, when the bout resumed, the fight was not re-started in the same position – on the ground – per the Unified Rules of MMA.

“If a bottom contestant commits a foul, unless the top contestant is injured, the fight shall continue, so as not to jeopardize the top contestant’s superior positioning at the time,” states the rule.

Stamann lost the first round on all three judges’ scorecards and lost the fight via unanimous 29-28 scores, which halted his two-fight winning streak.