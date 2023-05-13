MMA Fighting has Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor live round-by-round updates at Misfits Boxing 7 for their main card boxing bout at OVO Wembley Arena in London on Saturday afternoon.

The event is live now on DAZN pay-per-view. Check out our KSI vs. Fournier results page to find out what happened on the undercard.

Salt Papi looks to continue his unbeaten run in influencer boxing after defeating his first three opponents. He is coming off of consecutive knockouts of Josh Brueckner and Andy Warski.

Taylor, a former MMA fighter with a 7-5 record, has seen mixed results in nine boxing bouts. Most recently, he dropped a unanimous decision to Idris Virgo in an exhibition bout at Misfits Boxing 4.

The bout will be contested as a three-round exhibition in the cruiserweight division. Each round will be three minutes long.

Check out the Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor live blog below.

The fighters are making their walkouts now, with Anthony Taylor out first with a guitar as a prop. He also has a trio of dancers on stage with him.

Now here’s Salt Papi out to the Black Eyed Peas’ Bebot.

Round 1: Taylor doubles up on his right hand and cracks Papi immediately. Papi advances but Taylor immediately clinches up. Taylor getting under that left hand. Papi hits him with a 1-2. Taylor counters with a right hook. They clinch again and Papi leans on Taylor and pushes him down. Taylor using a straight right to advance. He goes to the body and lands another right up top. That right hand connects again for Taylor. He’s quick to tie up once Papi starts throwing hands. Taylor tags the body. Papi loading up his shots a lot giving Taylor plenty of time to defend or deflect. Papi starts throwing his left as Taylor backs up. Taylor to the body again. There’s a left hand by Papi near the end of the round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Taylor.

Round 2:

Round 3: