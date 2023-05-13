 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Cody got shafted’: Pros react to Douglas Silva de Andrade’s controversial win over Cody Stamann at UFC Charlotte

By Mike Heck
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Stamann v Andrade Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Cody Stamann was stunned after Bruce Buffer read the scorecards of his unanimous decision loss to Douglas Silva de Andrade — and he certainly wasn’t alone in his frustration.

Stamann and Silva de Andrade battled in a tightly contested bout at UFC Charlotte on Saturday at a 140-pound catchweight. As the scores were being tallied up at the end of the fight, Silva de Andrade winning wasn’t the issue, it was the first round going the way that it did that has led to the controversy.

After several fun exchanges on the feet, Stamann went to his bread and butter: wrestling, where he landed a clean takedown of his opponent. Silva de Andrade landed a clear illegal upkick, which referee Wayne Spinola rightly called. When the action restarted, instead of the fight being restarted with Stamann in top position, Spinola let the fight continue on the feet, which could’ve cost Stamann the round, and the fight as a whole.

See how the rest of their fellow fighters reacted to the result.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting