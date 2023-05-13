‘Cody got shafted’: Pros react to Douglas Silva de Andrade’s controversial win over Cody Stamann at UFC Charlotte

Cody Stamann was stunned after Bruce Buffer read the scorecards of his unanimous decision loss to Douglas Silva de Andrade — and he certainly wasn’t alone in his frustration.

Stamann and Silva de Andrade battled in a tightly contested bout at UFC Charlotte on Saturday at a 140-pound catchweight. As the scores were being tallied up at the end of the fight, Silva de Andrade winning wasn’t the issue, it was the first round going the way that it did that has led to the controversy.

After several fun exchanges on the feet, Stamann went to his bread and butter: wrestling, where he landed a clean takedown of his opponent. Silva de Andrade landed a clear illegal upkick, which referee Wayne Spinola rightly called. When the action restarted, instead of the fight being restarted with Stamann in top position, Spinola let the fight continue on the feet, which could’ve cost Stamann the round, and the fight as a whole.

See how the rest of their fellow fighters reacted to the result.

I feel like Cody got shafted. Rounds 1&3. Great scrap tho. #UFCCharlotte — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 13, 2023

Damn no way!!! What did the judges see!!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) May 13, 2023

This card has been chaotic AF charlotte has terrible judges and refs — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 13, 2023

Smh the ref messed up. Up kick to ground opponent take a point. Nope. Give him back top position. Nope.

Could easily say ref cost Stamann that fight with those decisions. Good fight though #UFCCharlotte — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) May 13, 2023

That ref potentially cost Cody that fight by not giving him back the position he earned after stopping the fight for the illegal upkick. That’s inexcusable. #UFCCharlotte #UFConABC4 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) May 13, 2023

Woooooooooooow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 13, 2023

That is heartbreaking — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 13, 2023

Robbery wtf #UFCCharlotte — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) May 13, 2023

Omg. I’m turning off the tv that’s enough I’m bias on that one for sure but it’s midnight in Thailand and this is getting crazy — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) May 13, 2023

Hard to not consider how round 1 would’ve ended up had the ref not blown that stand up after an illegal up-kick. #UFCCharlotte — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) May 13, 2023