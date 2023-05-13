UFC Charlotte video: Matt Brown scores devastating walkoff knockout to finish Court McGee, ties all-time UFC record

Matt Brown added another highlight reel knockout to his resume with a devastating first-round finish to dispatch Court McGee at UFC Charlotte.

All it took was one well-timed right hand from Brown that blasted McGee and sent him crashing to the canvas with referee Dan Miragliotta stopping the fight with the end coming at 4:09 in the opening round. The finish ties Brown with Derrick Lewis for the most knockouts in UFC history with 13 total and he extends his welterweight record for finishes with 15 inside the octagon.

“You can do anything you put your mind to it,” Brown said after his latest win. “My mind stays single purposed. There’s nothing I love more than being in here.

“Look, I’ve still got it. I tied the knockout record, I don’t have the knockout record. Should I come back and get the knockout record is the question now!”

From the start of the fight, Brown was looking to set up his punches with a series of leg kicks landed on McGee, who was determined to close the distance and negate the power coming back at him from the Ohio native.

McGee’s strategy worked well for a moment after he pressured Brown against the cage and landed a brief takedown, although he just couldn’t maintain control. Brown eventually worked his way free with the fighters resetting in the center of the cage.

That’s when McGee stepped into another combination and Brown countered with his right hook that connected flush to the chin to send his opponent down to the canvas in a heap. It was clear McGee wasn’t getting back up again, which is when Miragliotta waived off the fight with Brown starting his celebration.

At 42, Brown was the oldest fighter competing at UFC Charlotte but he looked like he still had plenty of knockouts left to dish out before his career is over, especially after his latest finish on Saturday.