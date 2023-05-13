UFC Charlotte results: Mandy Bohm wins split decision in bizarre fight with two illegal strikes, point deductions

Mandy Bohm will leave UFC Charlotte with a win on her record over Ji Yeon Kim after one of the strangest fights in recent memory.

The bizarre moments started after Kim was deducted a point by referee Larry Carter after she kicked Bohm off of her at the end of the round. The kick came well after the horn sounded so Carter penalized Kim and took a point away from the scorecards.

Mandy Bohm wins by split decision following two point deductions for Ji Yeon Kim, including an unintentional foul. #UFCCharlotte pic.twitter.com/hXv126dPkp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 13, 2023

Despite a strong start to the fight, Kim came out aggressive in the third round, likely knowing that the point deduction could potentially cost her the victory. That led to her pushing Bohm against the cage where she looked to land strikes

Bohm ended up with her head down and a hand on the canvas, which technically made her a grounded fighter. That’s when Kim threw a knee that connected flush on Bohm’s head and the referee was forced to pause the action once again due to another illegal strike.

Replays showed that Bohm had her hand down when the knee landed but more importantly she was clearly hurt from the shot that landed. The ringside physician came to check on her with Bohm complaining about not being able to see properly after the illegal knee.

A moment later Carter officially waived off the fight but then took another point away from Kim for the illegal knee strike. After several minutes consulting replays, Carter ultimately made the decision to call it an unintentional illegal knee, which allowed the judges to hand out scorecards.

The final tally had two scorecards at 28-27 for Bohm with the third official going 28-27 for Kim. That was enough for Bohm to get the victory with fight ending at 1:55 in the third round.

It was definitely one of the oddest fights, especially considering the illegal strikes and point deductions, but Bohm gets the win while Kim suffers a fifth consecutive loss in a row.