MMA Fighting has Deji vs. Swarmz live round-by-round updates at Misfits Boxing 7 for their co-main event boxing bout at OVO Wembley Arena in London on Saturday afternoon.

The event is live now on DAZN pay-per-view. Check out our KSI vs. Fournier results page to find out what happened on the undercard.

Deji, the younger brother of headliner KSI, competes in his fifth boxing bout. The famous YouTuber has just one win so far, but he made headlines this past November when he met the legendary Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match. Mayweather defeated Deji via sixth-round TKO.

Swarmz, a British rapper, is 1-1 competing for Misfits Boxing. After losing to KSI by knockout in his debut, he defeated Ryan Taylor via first-round TKO this past January.

The bout will be contested as a four-round exhibition.

Check out the Deji vs. Swarmz live blog below.

Swarmz out first with a relatively understated walkout, few bells and whistles. He’s down to the ring quickly.

Here comes Deji, accompanied by Hit ‘Em Up by 2Pac.

Round 1: Swarmz coming out jabbing. Deji tries to punch his way in, but Swarmz makes him think twice with a quick right hook. Deji fires a 1-2, scoring to the body. Deji looking to cut off angles. Swarmz misses as Deji rushes in, referee has to separate them. Swarms flicking out the jab as he circles. Good right to the body by Deji. Another jab scores for Swarmz. Glancing left by Swarmz. Big right by Deji just blocked. Deji lands a left hand. He ramps up the aggression to corner Swarmz. Close round, maybe advantage to Swarmz for the cleaner punches.

MMA Fighting scores the round, 10-9 Swarmz.

Round 2: Deji advances but eats a counter right from Swarmz. Deji keeps Swarmz cornered and lands two hard body shots. Great patience from Deji as he throws another right hook to the body. Swarmz just turtling up on defense, but he is leaving that body open. Deji swarms, uh, Swarmz, and Swarmz has to throw out a counter to get out of there. Deji definitely having success with his aggressive approach but he’s not getting out of these exchanges untouched. Swarmz has to circle out of the corner as Deji pressures. Straight left by Deji. He has a huge volume advantage in this round, Swarmz not offering much other than defense here. Swarmz lagging a bit as the pace could be getting to him.

MMA Fighting scores the round, 10-9 Deji. Overall, 19-19.

Round 3: Deji with the pressure, Swarmz has an easier time backing him up with his jab. That’s been his best weapon so far. He keeps getting cornered though and Deji makes him pay with an uppercut. Jab to the body by Deji. Deji is timing his punches now and finding holes in Swarmz’s defense. Swarmz lands a right hand. Deji with his hands behind his back, daring Swarmz to initiate the action. Another big body shot for Deji as he keeps Swarmz cornered. Uppercut by Deji. Swarmz avoids a punch and briefly has an off-balance Deji cornered, but the follow-up flurry is only partially effective.

MMA Fighting scores the round, 10-9 Deji. Overall, 29-28 Deji.

Round 4: Swarmz with a shot way below the belt and the referee immediately pulls him aside to admonish him. Deji back on the attack when the action resumes. He’s seeing that jab now. Swarmz giving up ground way too easily. Right hand by Swarmz. He’s focusing on defense and countering, which could be throwing Deji off. Deji’s jab falling just short of the mark. He catches Deji with a right hand as Deji ducks a jab. There’s a late flurry by Deji capped off by an uppercut. Swarmz with a glancing right to get off the ropes.

MMA Fighting scores the round, 10-9 Swarmz. Overall, 38-38.

Official result: Deji def. Swarmz via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 39-37)