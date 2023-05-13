UFC Charlotte video: Bryan Battle demolishes Gabe Green with brutal knockout in just 14 seconds

It took Bryan Battle just 14 seconds to bring his hometown to its feet after demolishing Gabe Green in the first round at UFC Charlotte.

The finish came after Green came out firing as soon as the action got started as he pushed forward throwing a wild series of punches in an attempt to overwhelm Battle before he ever got a chance to find his rhythm. That game plan backfired with Battle started launching bombs in return and it was a massive right hook that snapped Green’s head around and sent him crashing to the canvas in a heap.

BATTLE MAKES QUICK WORK IN ROUND 1 #UFCCharlotte pic.twitter.com/YdKxkFVdiV — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 13, 2023

As soon as Green fell to the floor, the referee was rushing in to stop the fight as Battle started celebrating a jaw-dropping victory in front of his friends and family in Charlotte.

“I was made in Charlotte. I was never going to lose in Charlotte,” Battle said. “I put these hands on anybody, they might go to sleep.

“Here’s the thing, he normally doesn’t come out that aggressive so it caught me off guard. Kept my stance, kept my posture and just firing. That’s a tough dude right there.”

It was an emphatic end to a week that didn’t start great for Battle after he missed weight on Friday, which will make him ineligible for a post-fight bonus that would almost seem like a certainty given he now sits at No. 6 all time for the fastest knockouts in UFC history.

Obviously missing out on that $50,000 will sting but it didn’t take long for Battle to turn his attention to his future while calling out Ian Garry, who competes on the main card at UFC Charlotte in a fight against Daniel Rodriguez.

“Ian, you big blonde doofus, what’s happening baby?” Battle shouted. “It took him 15 minutes and he couldn’t finish that guy. I got him out of there in [14 seconds].”