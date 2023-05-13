KSI vs. Joe Fournier start time, TV schedule, ring walks

The KSI vs. Joe Fournier start time, TV schedule for the Misfits Boxing 7 event at the Wembley Arena in London, England, on Saturday evening is below.

The fight card is broken into two different parts and airs on multiple mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The Misfits Boxing 7 event kicks off with a four-fight prelim event at 12:15 p.m. ET, and will air on YouTube and MMA Fighting. A clash between YouTube stars WingsOfRedemption and Boogie2988, who both combined to weigh close to 800 pounds on Friday, will headline this portion of the card. The schedule for this portion of the card is as follows:

WingsOfRedemption vs. Boogie2988

Corn vs. Unbaer

Luis Nestor vs. Callum King

Zuckles vs. Mystery fighter

The DAZN pay-per-view then starts at 2 p.m. ET and will be anchored by KSI vs. Joe Fournier for KSI’s Misfits Boxing cruiserweight title. KSI’s brother Deji, who faces Swarmz, and Salt Papi, who faces Anthony Taylor, will also be featured on the pay-per-view main card. The KSI vs. Joe Fournier clash is expected to begin around 4:30 p.m. ET.

The pay-per-view main card is as follows:

KSI vs. Joe Fournier

Deji vs. Swarmz

Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor

Tennessee Thresh vs. Paigey Cakey

ViruZz vs. DK Money