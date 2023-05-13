The KSI vs. Joe Fournier live stream online features early action from the Misfits Boxing 7 event Saturday afternoon at Wembley Arena in London, England.

The KSI vs. Joe Fournier live stream will feature four fights, starting at 12:15 p.m. ET.

The schedule is as follows:

WingsOfRedemption vs. Boogie2988

Corn vs. Unbaer

Luis Nestor vs. Callum King

Zuckles vs. Mystery fighter

All these fights will be three rounds and each round will be two minutes.

In the main event, KSI will put his Misfits Boxing cruiserweight title on the line against Joe Fournier on DAZN pay-per-view.