MMA Fighting has KSI vs. Joe Fournier live round-by-round updates at Misfits Boxing 7 for one of the most anticipated boxing fights of the year at the Wembley Arena in London, England on Saturday afternoon.
The main event is expected to begin around 4:30 p.m. ET on DAZN pay-per-view. Check out our KSI vs. Fournier results page to find out what happened on the undercard.
KSI (1-0 as a pro) will be competing in his fourth career exhibition contest. He is 3-0 in exhibition fights with all three wins coming by knockouts. He knocked out FaZe Temperrr in the first round in his only previous fight this year.
Joe Fournier has reeled off a 9-0-1 record as a professional and all nine wins are by knockout. He defeated Reykon via second-round knockout on the Paul vs. Askren undercard in his last outing on April 17, 2021.
The KSI vs. Joe Fournier contest will be a six-round exhibition contest, and KSI’s Misfits Boxing cruiserweight title will be on the line.
Check out the KSI vs. Joe Fournier live blog below.
