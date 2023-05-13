KSI vs. Fournier Results: Misfits Boxing 7

MMA Fighting has KSI vs. Fournier results for the Misfits Boxing 7 event, live blogs of the top three fights, and more from the OVO Arena in London on Saturday afternoon.

In the main event, KSI will square off against Joe Fournier for the Misfits Boxing cruiserweight title. It will be a six-round exhibition contest. KSI has never lost a pro or exhibition fight, posting a 3-0 record in exhibitions with all wins via knockout. Fournier sports a 9-0, 1 no-contest boxing record with nine knockout wins.

KSI’s brother, Deji, will battle Swarmz in the co-main event. Also, Salt Papi makes his much-anticipated return against MMA veteran Anthony Taylor on the main card.

Check out KSI vs. Fournier results below.

Main Card (DAZN PPV at 2 p.m. ET)

KSI vs. Joe Fournier (live blog)

Deji vs. Swarmz

Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor

Tennessee Thresh vs. Paigey Cakey

ViruZz vs. DK Money

Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting at 12:15 p.m. ET)

WingsOfRedemption vs. Boogie2988

Corn vs. Unbaer

Luis Nestor vs. Callum King

Zuckles vs. TBD