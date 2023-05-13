 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Charlotte Results: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik v Almeida Weigh-in
Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida face off ahead of UFC Charlotte.
Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

MMA Fighting has UFC Charlotte results for the Rozenstruik vs. Almeida fight card, live blogs for the top two fights, and UFC Charlotte Twitter updates.

In the main event, heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik takes on rising talent Jailton Almeida in a five-round contest. Rozenstruik scored a 23-second knockout of Chris Daukaus in his most recent fight, while Almeida has won all four of his UFC appearances via stoppage and claimed MMA Fighting’s 2022 Rookie of the Year award.

One-time title challenger Anthony Smith collides with Johnny Walker in a light heavyweight bout in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Charlotte results below.

Main Card (ABC and ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida

Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Ian Machado Garry

Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria

Tim Means vs. Alex Morono

Preliminary Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 12 p.m. ET)

Matt Brown vs. Court McGee

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman

Cody Stamann vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm

Bryan Battle vs. Gabe Green

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa

