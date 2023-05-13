UFC Charlotte Results: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida

MMA Fighting has UFC Charlotte results for the Rozenstruik vs. Almeida fight card, live blogs for the top two fights, and UFC Charlotte Twitter updates.
In the main event, heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik takes on rising talent Jailton Almeida in a five-round contest. Rozenstruik scored a 23-second knockout of Chris Daukaus in his most recent fight, while Almeida has won all four of his UFC appearances via stoppage and claimed MMA Fighting’s 2022 Rookie of the Year award.
One-time title challenger Anthony Smith collides with Johnny Walker in a light heavyweight bout in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Charlotte results below.
Main Card (ABC and ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida
Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker
Daniel Rodriguez vs. Ian Machado Garry
Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria
Tim Means vs. Alex Morono
Preliminary Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 12 p.m. ET)
Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman
Cody Stamann vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade
