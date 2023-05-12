Lando Vannata vs. Mike Breeden set for UFC event on August 12

Lando Vannata and Mike Breeden are set to collide in a battle of slumping lightweights at the UFC Fight Night event scheduled for August 12.

Sources close to the situation confirmed the bout to MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin on Friday.

Vannata (12-7-2) hopes to climb back into the win column after dropping back-to-back contests at the hands of Charles Jourdain and Daniel Zellhuber.

The 31-year-old veteran has struggled to find consistency since joining the UFC in 2016, winning just four of his 13 octagon appearances.

Breeden (10-5) is also in dire need of a good performance after losing his first two UFC bouts against Alexander Hernandez and Natan Levy.

A 34-year-old up-and-comer who came to pro MMA late, Breeden lost a unanimous decision to Anthony Romero on the UFC’s Contender Series in his only other appearance under the Zuffa umbrella.

A date and location for the UFC’s August 12 event has yet to be determined. A postponed welterweight clash between Rafael dos Anjos and Vicente Luque is also on the card.