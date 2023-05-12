UFC Charlotte preview show: Can Jairzinho Rozenstruik stop the hype train of Jailton Almeida?

Jairzinho Rozenstruik looks to stop the incredible hype of Jailton Almeida and pull off a massive upset in the process at Saturday’s UFC Charlotte fight card, but if he can’t, how high up the ladder can Almeida go in the UFC’s heavyweight division?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee get you ready for the UFC’s return to ABC network television and discuss the main event matchup between Rozenstruik and Almeida, and what is at stake for both guys. Additionally, they discuss the co-main event matchup between Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker, if the winner could find themselves in a title fight, the intriguing featured bout in the welterweight division between Daniel Rodriguez and Ian Machado Garry, other notable storylines, and more.

