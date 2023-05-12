Heck of a Morning: Which fight should headline UFC’s return to Boston in August?

UFC President Dana White said after UFC 288 that he hopes to have Aljamain Sterling make a quick turnaround to defend his bantamweight title against Sean O’Malley at the UFC’s return to Boston in August. With Sterling eyeing a fall date with O’Malley, if the UFC can’t get that fight on the books, then what should be the main event for that card?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck attempts to answer that question and makes the case for Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington for the welterweight title in that spot. Additionally, listener questions include what could be next for Jamahal Hill and the light heavyweight title if Jiri Prochazka needs to miss a lot more time, Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili, UFC Charlotte storylines, Daniel Rodriguez vs. Ian Machado Garry, ONE Championship’s U.S. debut, and more.

