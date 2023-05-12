Missed Fists: Fighter completely shell shocked after knockout punch sends him tumbling head-first to the mat

Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day.

Before we get to a mini-Missed Fists, I just wanted to make sure that you all didn’t miss out on some of our coverage last weekend that would normally find its way to this space.

At RIZIN 42, Kai Asakura did horrible things to Yuki Motoya’s midsection to set up a bantamweight title fight with Juan Archuleta, who was victorious earlier in the night. Plus, Kazumasa Majima put a man to sleep with a Von Flue choke.

And if you’re wondering how Roy Nelson fared in his bare-knuckle MMA debut, worry not, as those “Big Country” bombs were as potent as ever.

With that out of the way, let’s get to a few highlights that will definitely shock you (though you can’t possibly be as shocked as the losing fighter in our first clip).

(Big thanks as always to @Barrelelapierna for their weekly lists of the best KOs and submissions, and to @Grabaka_Hitman for uploading many of the clips you see here. Give them a follow and chip in on Patreon if you can.)

Milosz Wodecki vs. Mikolaj Homa

You know, I doubt there’s any fighter who has ever looked great in the moments after being knocked out, but there’s also few who have been as out-of-this-world disoriented as Mikolaj Homa.

What a start to an event! KO'd into a somersault pic.twitter.com/cLrTC4cp6c — Matysek (@Matysek88) May 5, 2023

Right off the bat, this clip from The War 5 event in Gliwice, Poland, devolves into chaos as Milosz Wodecki clips Homa with a punch upside the temple that sends Homa tumbling to the mat ass over tea kettle. Wodecki walks off and for good reason: Homa is GONE. He’s not on this planet anymore. Homa looks like every wrestler who saw The Undertaker sit up after hitting him with three straight finishers at WrestleMania.

Hopefully Homa is alright and finds the heart to fight again, though it’s possible that at that moment, as the kids say, he realized he not built for this.

Viktor Cervinsky vs. Pavel Pilny

Over at the I Am Fighter event in Ricany, Czech Republic, Viktor Cervinsky unleashed the upkick from Hell on Pavel Pilny.

Ouch, that’s got to be some sort of fracture. Is there such a thing as a non-vicious upkick knockout? They’re always so bad.

This was Cervinsky’s pro debut, which is fitting, because that feels like the kind of just-throw-it-out-there knockout that happens when you’re young, don’t know any better, and are willing to just try anything. Stay gold, Viktor.

More full fights from I Am Fighter can be viewed for free on the promotion’s YouTube channel.

Eduardo Tejada vs. Brakenden Freeman

Eduardo Tejada… what are you doing, man?

Awesome set up and transition to the armbar by Eduardo Tejada. And then he celebrates by.. licking the cage? #FuryFC79 pic.twitter.com/Vz0lAv18nW — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 7, 2023

First off, congrats to “ET” on a successful Fury FC debut, a nice armbar submission that improves the 32-year-old featherweight’s record to 4-0. Really, great stuff.

But the post-fight cage licking… I’m undecided on how to feel about this. On the one hand, we’re talking about it. I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone lick the cage quite so vigorously before. Like, he didn’t just poke his tongue through a grate, he straight up cleaned one whole side of the cage. Real thorough-like.

On the other hand, I’m not a doctor, but it cannot be good to lick a cage like that! This was already a handful of fights in, so there’s probably all kinds of sweat and whatever on the fence. Just no.

Fury FC 79 is available for replay on UFC Fight Pass.

Jacob Moore vs. Logan Hedden

Lastly, let’s give a shoutout to amateur light heavyweight Jacob Moore, who picked up a nasty standing guillotine choke tech sub at B2 Fighting Series 181 (available for replay on FITE TV pay-per-view).

Officially, it took all of 22 seconds for Moore to wrap this one up and, at a glance, his opponent Logan Hedden didn’t do himself any favors. As Moore starts to cinch the choke in, you can see what Hedden is going for defensively as he tries to get his feet to the cage for leverage, but I think that actually helped Moore to keep him elevated. Then, nap time.

Check out an amazing pic of the finish below.

Poll What was the most memorable Missed Fists moment this week? Milosz Wodecki sends Mikolaj Homa to another realm

Viktor Cervinsky’s wicked upkick KO

Eduardo Tejada licks the cage

Jacob Moore’s standing guillotine vote view results 83% Milosz Wodecki sends Mikolaj Homa to another realm (20 votes)

4% Viktor Cervinsky’s wicked upkick KO (1 vote)

4% Eduardo Tejada licks the cage (1 vote)

8% Jacob Moore’s standing guillotine (2 votes) 24 votes total Vote Now

If you know of a recent fight or event that you think may have been overlooked, or a promotion that could use some attention, please let us know on Twitter — @AlexanderKLee — using the hashtag #MissedFists.