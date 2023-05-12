Bellator 296 Results: Mousasi vs. Edwards

MMA Fighting has Bellator 296 results for the Mousasi vs. Edwards event and more from Friday’s action at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

In the main event, former two-time Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi takes on top contender Fabian Edwards in a five-round battle with title implications.

Mansour Barnaoui and former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus compete in a lightweight grand prix quarterfinal bout in the co-main event.

Get the Bellator 296 results below.

Main Card (Showtime, 4 p.m. ET)

Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards

Mansour Barnaoui vs. Brent Primus

Douglas Lima vs. Costello van Steenis

Thibault Gouti vs. Kane Mousah

Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting, 12 p.m. ET)

Jose Augusto vs. Simon Biyong

Bourama Camara vs. Romain Debienne

Asael Adjoudj vs. Georges Sasu

Fabacary Diatta vs. Keir Harvie

Chris Gonzalez vs. Tim Wilde

Sarvarjon Khamidov vs. Kevin Petshi

Yves Landu vs. Piotr Niedzielski

Oliver Enkamp vs. Luca Poclit

Davy Gallon vs. Saul Rogers

Paula Cristina vs. Denise Kielholtz