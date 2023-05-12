Bellator 296 Results: Mousasi vs. Edwards

MMA Fighting has Bellator 296 results for the Mousasi vs. Edwards event and more from Friday’s action at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.
In the main event, former two-time Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi takes on top contender Fabian Edwards in a five-round battle with title implications.
Mansour Barnaoui and former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus compete in a lightweight grand prix quarterfinal bout in the co-main event.
Get the Bellator 296 results below.
Main Card (Showtime, 4 p.m. ET)
Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards
Mansour Barnaoui vs. Brent Primus
Douglas Lima vs. Costello van Steenis
Thibault Gouti vs. Kane Mousah
Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting, 12 p.m. ET)
Bourama Camara vs. Romain Debienne
Asael Adjoudj vs. Georges Sasu
Fabacary Diatta vs. Keir Harvie
Sarvarjon Khamidov vs. Kevin Petshi
Yves Landu vs. Piotr Niedzielski
Loading comments...