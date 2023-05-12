Watch KSI vs. Joe Fournier weigh-in video for the official weigh-ins of the Misfits Boxing 7 card Saturday afternoon.

KSI and Fournier meet in an exhibition fight for KSI’s Misfits cruiserweight title at The OVO Arena in London, England. The fight card streams on DAZN pay-per-view.

The bout is KSI’s fourth exhibition bout in his boxing career. He most recently faced FaZe Temperrr in January and picked up a first-round knockout win.

Fournier is 9-0 as a professional boxer and once boxed ex-heavyweight champ David Haye in a 2021 exhibition.

The Misfits Boxing 7 weigh-ins are expected to begin at 8 a.m. ET.

Get Misfits Boxing 7 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (DAZN PPV at 2 p.m. ET)

KSI vs. Joe Fournier

Deji Olatunji vs. Swarmz

Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor

Tennessee Thresh vs. Paigey Cakey

ViruZz vs. DK Money

Lil Bellsy vs. Lil Kymchii

Preliminary Card

WingsOfRedemption vs. Boogie2988

Luis Nestor vs. Archie King

Upblissed vs. Unbaer