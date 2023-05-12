UFC Charlotte weigh-in video

At the UFC Charlotte weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Charlotte, N.C., will step on the scale Friday.
In the main event, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida can weigh no more than 266 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title heavyweight fight.
The UFC Charlotte official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 9 a.m. ET.
Check out UFC Charlotte weigh-in results below.
Main Card (ABC and ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida
Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker
Daniel Rodriguez vs. Ian Machado Garry
Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria
Tim Means vs. Alex Morono
Preliminary Card (ESPN and ESPN+ at 11:30 a.m. ET)
Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman
Cody Stamann vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade
