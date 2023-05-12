UFC Charlotte weigh-in video

At the UFC Charlotte weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Charlotte, N.C., will step on the scale Friday.

In the main event, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida can weigh no more than 266 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title heavyweight fight.

The UFC Charlotte official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 9 a.m. ET.

Check out UFC Charlotte weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ABC and ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida

Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Ian Machado Garry

Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria

Tim Means vs. Alex Morono

Preliminary Card (ESPN and ESPN+ at 11:30 a.m. ET)

Matt Brown vs. Court McGee

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman

Cody Stamann vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm

Bryan Battle vs. Gabe Green

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa