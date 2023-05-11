Rafael dos Anjos vs. Vicente Luque postponed to Aug. 12 UFC event

The planned fight between Rafael dos Anjos and Vicente Luque has been postponed to Aug. 12 after the matchup was originally expected to headline a UFC card on July 15 in Las Vegas.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday.

There’s no word yet on what’s causing the delay, but it’s expected that dos Anjos vs. Luque will remain a five-round main event fight in August.

The fight serves as dos Anjos’ second stint at welterweight after he dispatched Bryan Barberena this past December. As for Luque, he’s looking to get back in the win column after dropping back-to-back fights in appearances against Geoff Neal and Belal Muhammad.

With dos Anjos vs. Luque delayed, the UFC has moved to book a women’s bantamweight fight between Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva as the new main event on July 15.

That fight has verbal agreements in place, though no contracts have been issued or signed at this time.

The July 15 card is expected to take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The event is scheduled one week after UFC 290, which headlines International Fight Week 2023.

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.