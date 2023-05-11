Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz press conference

On Tuesday, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz went face-to-face for the first time since their Aug. 5 boxing match was announced following a press conference in Dallas. With how everything went down, did the presser do anything to get you more excited for the fight?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to the press conference, and gives his thoughts on how everything went down. Additionally, listener topics include the latest slate of UFC main events, Jiri Prochazka’s potential return to fight Jamahal Hill, what a plan b could be for the light heavyweight division, the UFC 290 lineup in July, Amanda Nunes’ legacy, the UFC’s return to Boston in August, Merab Dvalishvili’s viral theft of Sean O’Malley’s jacket, Jailton Almeida vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik this Saturday at UFC Charlotte, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

