Between the Links: Sterling spoils Cejudo’s comeback, UFC 288, Paul-Diaz presser, UFC Charlotte vs. Bellator Paris

Aljamain Sterling continues to add notches to his already impressive resume, this time, defeating former two-division UFC champ Henry Cejudo in the main event of UFC 288 this past Saturday. What did the win do for Sterling’s legacy, and where does Cejudo go from here?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel discusses the fallout of the bantamweight title fight from this past weekend, along with the upcoming Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley fight that appears to be next. Additionally, topics include Belal Muhammad’s big win over Gilbert Burns and if Dana White, or Colby Covington is more believable when it comes to Muhammad’s next move, the low-key MVP from this past weekend, if the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz press conference from earlier this week changed excitement levels for the August boxing match, UFC Charlotte and Bellator Paris this weekend, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Morning Kombat’s Brian Campbell.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.