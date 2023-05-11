MMA Fighting has Bellator 296 weigh-in video for Friday’s event at Accor Arena in Paris.

In the main event, former Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi and Fabian Edwards face off. Both can weigh no more than 186 pounds for the non-title headliner.

The Bellator 296 ceremonial weigh-ins are expected to take place at 7 a.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. local time.

Check out the Bellator 296 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (Showtime, 4 p.m. ET)

Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards

Brent Primus vs. Mansour Barnaoui

Douglas Lima vs. Costello van Steenis

Thibault Gouti vs. Kane Mousah

Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting at 11:30 a.m. ET)

Paula Cristina vs. Denise Kielholtz

Oliver Enkamp vs. Luca Poclit

Davy Gallon vs. Saul Rogers

Chris Gonzalez vs. Tim Wilde

Yves Landu vs. Piotr Niedzielski

Sarvarjon Khamidov vs. Kevin Petshi

Fabacary Diatta vs. Keir Harvie

Asael Adjoudj vs. Georges Sasu

Bourama Camara vs. Romain Debienne

Simon Biyong vs. Jose Augusto

Steven Hill vs. Nicolo Solli