MMA Fighting has Bellator 296 weigh-in video for Friday’s event at Accor Arena in Paris.
In the main event, former Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi and Fabian Edwards face off. Both can weigh no more than 186 pounds for the non-title headliner.
The Bellator 296 ceremonial weigh-ins are expected to take place at 7 a.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. local time.
Check out the Bellator 296 weigh-in results below.
Main Card (Showtime, 4 p.m. ET)
Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards
Brent Primus vs. Mansour Barnaoui
Douglas Lima vs. Costello van Steenis
Thibault Gouti vs. Kane Mousah
Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting at 11:30 a.m. ET)
Paula Cristina vs. Denise Kielholtz
Yves Landu vs. Piotr Niedzielski
Sarvarjon Khamidov vs. Kevin Petshi
Fabacary Diatta vs. Keir Harvie
Asael Adjoudj vs. Georges Sasu
Bourama Camara vs. Romain Debienne
