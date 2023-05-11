KSI vs. Joe Fournier press conference video

Watch the MF & DAZN: X Series 007 featuring KSI vs. Joe Fournier on Thursday in London.

Social media influencer KSI and businessman-turned-boxer Fournier face off in a six-round exhibition bout for the Missed Fists cruiserweight title. The event takes place at OVO Arena Wembley in London and streams on DAZN.

Also featured on the event is a fight between influencer turned boxer Salt Papi and MMA vet Anthony Taylor.

Here is the fight card for the MF & DAZN: X Series 007 event:

Main Card (DAZN PPV at 2 p.m. ET)

KSI vs. Joe Fournier

Deji Olatunji vs. Swarmz

Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor

Tennessee Thresh vs. Paigey Cakey

ViruZz vs. DK Money

Lil Bellsy vs. Lil Kymchii

Preliminary Card

WingsOfRedemption vs. Boogie2988

Luis Nestor vs. Archie King

Upblissed vs. Unbaer